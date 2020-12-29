What does Peabody Energy's decision to refinance its debt mean for the Powder River Basin?

In recent months the coal operator had taken on too much debt when it took on additional bonding to cover reclamation, or cleanup, obligations in violation of the agreement established with creditors.

To Godby, the whole package helps Peabody Energy avoid financial catastrophe.

"If they didn’t come to an agreement with creditors, it was looking very much like they would be going back into bankruptcy," Godby said. "It didn’t look like there was any way they could make their 2022 obligations."

Another deal reached in November between Peabody Energy and surety holders will also remain intact under the latest plan, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing. Peabody Energy holds about $1.6 billion in surety bonds.

But there is a cost that comes with Thursday's deal. For one, the interest on some of the loans will go up. But the extra time could help the company, which is limping after a brutal year in coal production.