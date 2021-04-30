What energy bills passed during the 2021 Wyoming Legislature?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Passed: Public utility regulators get a boost

House Bill 30, is designed to make up for a shortfall in the Public Service Commission’s budget by adding additional tax mills to the utilities currently regulated by the agency. The legislation would raise an estimated $2.3 million to help fund positions within the agency necessary to keep the division running smoothly.

Passed: Monthly ad-valorem tax revision

A law passed in 2020 requires energy firms in Wyoming to pay mineral tax payments to county governments on a more frequent, monthly basis, with a significant transition period built in to help companies get on board with the new system. Its aim was to make tax delinquencies, primarily from coal mine operators, a thing of the past. But Wyoming officials have faced logistical challenges rolling out the new law. Senate File 60, passed during the most recent legislative session, helps work out some kinks in the law.

Passed: Wyoming Energy Authority’s broadened focus