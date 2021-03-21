What happened this week in Wyoming's Legislature? Here's a recap

In 2019, a similar repeal bill passed the Senate Judiciary Committee, but it failed.

Opponents of the repeal bill said it was important to have the option to sentence individuals convicted of the most heinous of crimes. The final vote on the bill was 11-19.

Restrictions to abortion access advanced

Four bills to restrict abortion, including one to outlaw the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, will advance for a floor debate.

The Legislature’s House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee moved all four bills by the same 7-2 margin last week. The no votes came from the two committee Democrats, Reps. Cathy Connolly, D-Laramie, and Andy Clifford, D-Fort Washakie. The nine-person committee is unique in the overwhelmingly male Legislature in that five out of the nine seats are filled by women.

Medical marijuana gains momentum

A second Wyoming bill related to marijuana advanced out of the House Judiciary on Thursday after a 6-3 vote.