What happens when coal-fired power plants are given a second chance?

The latest coal production rates confirm what many tied to Wyoming’s mineral-rich Powder River Basin already know: Demand for coal is waning nationwide.

Utilities have shied away from coal in favor of cheaper natural gas and burgeoning renewables. The shift has hit the basin hard.

Coal production in the basin fell nearly 14 percent last quarter compared to the same period the year before — the lowest production totals for the region in over two decades, according to data released by the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration.

In response, several utilities, including the state’s largest, have declared plans to accelerate the retirement of coal-fired power plants, many peppered throughout the state of Wyoming.

In response, state lawmakers have worked in fervor this past year to advance legislation that could save mammoth plants from being fully turned off. As Wyoming lawmakers trudge through their first week of the Legislative session, bills to save the coal industry continue to dominate committee meeting conversations.

During a Senate Corporations Committee meeting held Tuesday, lawmakers discussed a bill to open up transmission lines and customers to new purchasers of otherwise retired coal-fired power plants.