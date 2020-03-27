What's hot in solar energy: perovskite cells

To Ginger, these recent leaps in perovskite development are a big deal.

“In just a few years, the material’s efficiency is now close to — though not quite as good — but close to, where silicon solar cells are,” Ginger said.

Scientists, armed with lessons learned from experimenting with silicon, were able to advance the efficiency of perovskite cells in record time.

But problems still persist. Perovskite contains lead, which is toxic to humans.

Ginger remains confident researchers will overcome these hurdles and likely make perovskite feasible for utility-scale solar in the somewhat imminent future.

For one, the level of lead is relatively low, not any more than what’s found in car batteries, Ginger said. When applied to a solar cell, the active layer of perovskite is extremely thin, significantly thinner than the diameter of a single human hair. That means its environmental impact is likely less than the heavy metals emitted from the combustion of coal.

Still, researchers have been on the hunt for safer, lead-free formulations of perovskite, and new ways to seal the perovskites from the environment.

“I’m optimistic that in the next few years that we can get there,” Ginger said.