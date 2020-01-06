What the strike on Iran's top military leader means for Wyoming oil

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's too soon to tell if the recent geopolitical upheaval could fuel more drilling in Wyoming, Watson said. For now, the price spike isn't enough to instigate additional oil activity.

"If it seemed to be a long-term (trend), people may be jumping into (drilling), but as of right now, I don't see anyone doing anything major," he explained.

Watson said he's "waiting for the shoe to drop," to see how Iran responds.

Though the U.S. no longer relies on importing oil produced in the Persian Gulf for its energy needs, the escalation of geopolitical tensions in the region could still have ripple effects felt in Wyoming -- especially if American interests or oil suppliers abroad are targeted, analysts said.

“This is a pretty unprecedented strike,” said Jim Krane, an energy analyst at Rice University’s Baker Institute. "The risk in oil is that there is a very strong chance that Iran is going to retaliate for the loss of this leading general."

There are a “massive number” of potential targets for a retaliatory attack, Krane noted, from oil fields and crude processing facilities to pipelines and critical routes, like the Strait of Hormuz.