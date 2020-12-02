What types of energy do Wyomingites support? A new survey finds out.

UW's School of Energy Resources funded and conducted the survey with help from the Ruckelshaus Institute of Environment and Natural Resources. Over two years, researchers randomly selected and surveyed 522 Wyoming residents.

Lead research scientist Jessica Wester and assistant research scientist Selena Gerace used the extensive survey to collect quantitative data on individuals' energy preferences and values in 2019. But they also conducted a second phase of their research in 2020, during the pandemic. In the latter part of their study, researchers interviewed two dozen individuals working on energy-related topics and compiled qualitative results.

Statistical analysis of these interviews identified three main themes. In the first, respondents wanted more renewable energy, technology and non-energy related industries to grow in the state. Respondents falling within this theme found it important for the state to combat climate change and establish a secure economic future for Wyomingites.

Another theme found among several interviewees' responses revolved around the economic health of the state. Participants here considered more traditional energy sources, like oil and coal, as a vital bridge to Wyoming's new energy future.