When it comes to energy, Wyoming residents largely in agreement across party lines

When it comes to the energy preferences of Americans, there’s significant consensus, even across political parties, a new study led by a University of Wyoming professor concluded.

Researchers conducted the survey across 10 different states, including Wyoming. The results suggest the country may not be as polarized over energy as one might think, said Mark Peterson, a UW business professor and lead researcher on the study. Respondents wanted policies to deliver affordable energy costs, environmental quality, greenhouse gas reductions and job growth.

After completing the nationwide study, Peterson turned to to his own state, Wyoming, and found similar results. He launched a more localized survey, reaching all four corners of the state in September. The results will inform the state’s Public Service Commission about Wyomingites’ energy preferences.

“The punchline is that there is a lot of agreement about energy policy,” Peterson remarked. “Wyoming residents want clean air and water. They don’t want the planet to have the negative outcomes of climate change. They want lower prices for their energy. But they’re realistic.”

