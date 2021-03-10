Why are Wyoming lawmakers talking about the budget again this year?

Both Wyoming’s House and Senate now need to agree on the bill introduced by the appropriations committee. For that reason, discussion on budget-related bills will dominate time on the House and Senate floors this week.

Both chambers received identical budget bills to debate and amend. But only one of these “mirror bills shall be enacted into law,” according to Wyoming’s Constitution.

On Monday, the House and Senate heard an overview of the current fiscal troubles Wyoming is up against.

Wyoming’s budget has been chipped away at for several years. If this new budget is adopted, the Legislature will have slashed the state’s general fund budget by roughly $1 billion since the 2015-2016 biennium budget, according to Nicholas.

For the most part, the general fund includes severance tax revenue, sales and use tax, federal mineral royalties, and some investment income.

State government positions have declined over time too — from 8,234 positions in fiscal year 2009 to 7,846 in fiscal year 2020.

Many lawmakers here have long advocated for a leaner government. Others worry the austerity measures will hurt already marginalized residents, especially as funding for essential public services disappear.