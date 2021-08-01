Why there's still (almost) no utility-scale solar in Wyoming

Wind farms have been popping up all over Wyoming. Solar arrays, for the most part, haven’t.

The state’s wind turbines supply thousands of megawatts of power to the electric grid. But the 97.9-megawatt Sweetwater Solar project, which became Wyoming’s first utility-scale solar farm when it was completed in 2018, still makes up most of the grid-connected solar supply.

There are a number of reasons why wind is, by far, the dominant source of clean energy in Wyoming. The main reason is simple: Wyoming is just really, really windy.

“Wind is our most outstanding renewable resource in this state,” said Connie Wilbert, director of the Wyoming chapter of the Sierra Club. “Solar is good here. But it’s affected by latitude, simple as that. We’re a northern state. And the farther north you go, the more seasonal difference you see.”

Despite its latitudinal disadvantage, Wyoming’s clear skies and high elevation make it one of the better states for solar power generation. But its contentious energy politics and limited transmission infrastructure have likely caused potential solar developers to turn instead to friendlier, sunnier states farther south.