Wind energy company warns against new regulations

All five commissioners expressed a desire to hear from all stakeholders in wind development in Albany County, including ConnectGen and the landowners who would have turbines built on their land.

“When we started on this I was speaking about how we’re going to handle it and I think I never once said this is going to be one-sided,” Chairman Shaun Moore said. “It’s going to be open and transparent for everyone involved. ...But Mitch and his group does have a right to speak, and I also think ConnectGen and the landowners will get an opportunity to speak as well.”

Edwards told commissioners Wednesday that he never expected them to adopt his proposal wholesale and expressed a desire for all sides to be heard. While he acknowledged the ConnectGen project led to the law firm’s work on wind energy regulations, Edwards said he didn’t have any particular project in his crosshairs.

“I want to make it clear what we’re looking at is not specific to ConnectGen, but would affect all wind energy facilities within Albany County,” he said. “This is not to point at ConnectGen.”

Among a catalogue of examples from his proposal, Edwards outlined a conflict in notice requirements in existing regulation.