Wind energy flourished in Wyoming this year. But the renewable's future here is unclear.

That said, the future for Wyoming's energy workers, in wind and in other energy sectors, is all but certain.

"Nothing is really saving coal — anything that has been tried (at least) — which is bad for the state," the former coal miner said. "Coal is where our money comes from."

But it will take more than just wind to keep Wyoming workers employed, he said. The downside of wind energy jobs is that they are often not permanent, or require a worker to move frequently, he noted.

"You're not home every night," he said. "It's not a stationary job."

Nonetheless, Diggs hopes wind jobs will only become more common here in years to come.

"I would like to see more wind projects go up around the area, like on reclaimed land from coal mines," he said.

Besides, he added, "you have the operators and equipment here."

