Albany County’s board of commissioners was justified in authorizing a 120-turbine wind farm to proceed during the summer of 2021, the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled Monday.

The decision upheld an earlier district court loss for a pair of lawsuits representing almost 50 local landowners opposed to the roughly 500-megawatt Rail Tie Wind Project. Each was filed shortly after county lawmakers granted the permit.

Both challenges argued that the permitting process was incomplete and that county commissioners erred by still approving a special-use permit for the project.

The Wyoming Supreme Court — like the district court — found that the commissioners fulfilled everything the law required of them. It said in Monday’s ruling that the permit approval “was not arbitrary and capricious and was not a taking of private property.”

Pete Gosar, an Albany County commissioner, said the verdict came as a relief. “You try to follow your processes as best you can, and you hope you have it,” he said. Wyoming’s highest court affirmed that the commission did.

When the county’s three commissioners voted on the permit — along with added landowner protections — almost two years ago, though, Gosar cast the sole vote in opposition. Some of the affected property owners hadn’t yet consented to construction, and he wanted to give it more time.

“Even though, in the end, I supported the project,” he told the Star-Tribune on Tuesday.

He believes the commission would have benefitted from access to more resources about properly siting wind turbines — “if institutes of higher learning, or the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, or any agency, could help us map out where a wind development should go and where they should not go,” Gosar said.

(Efforts to identify priority sites for renewable energy projects have made some headway in Wyoming in the years since the commissioners’ rail tie vote.)

The last few years have been riddled with obstacles for ConnectGen, the Houston-based renewable energy developer behind Rail Tie. The project is located partly on state land; in late 2020, the Wyoming State Board of Land Commissioners initially rejected its lease application, before reversing course and approving it the following January.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, meanwhile, greenlit the project in November 2021. At the time, ConnectGen expected to start construction by the first quarter of 2023, which ended March 31.

Gosar still has mixed feelings about the wind farm. “I know that our economy needs to move quickly to a renewable energy system-based economy, and Rail Tie will help us do that,” he said.

But, he added, “There’s no free lunch, as it were. Viewsheds will be impacted. I don’t discount people that opposed it.”

ConnectGen did not respond to a request for comment before this story went to press.

