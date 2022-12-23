Wind farms OK despite bitter cold

Wyoming’s wind farms were built to withstand extreme weather.

Most of the state’s turbines have stayed on through the record low temperatures that blew in on Wednesday, according to Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest electric utility.

Some, near Glenrock, were shut off as a precaution, said utility spokesperson Jona Whitesides. They were designed to function effectively down to -22 degrees Fahrenheit. The local temperature dropped below that threshold.

“They probably could still run,” Whitesides said. But the utility has no plans to find out whether that’s the case. It’s built enough redundancies into the grid that it can keep the lights on even when some of its facilities, wind or otherwise, aren't operating.

Plus, most of Wyoming’s other wind farms — built to keep chugging along at as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit — are still doing fine.

PacifiCorp, Rocky Mountain Power’s parent company, generated roughly 22.5% of its electricity from wind on Wednesday, according to federal data.

Cold weather has never caused Rocky Mountain Power’s wind turbines to fail, Whitesides said. And a lack of wind power due to cold weather has never caused a crisis for the utility.

That’s partly because turbines installed in Wyoming and neighboring states are winterized, outfitted with internal heaters and other components that keep the core of the turbine from freezing and enable the blades to withstand some ice.

“It can work in cold climates. It's just that the turbine has to be designed for it,” said Jonathan Naughton, a mechanical engineering professor at the University of Wyoming.

This week’s weather event brought plenty of wind with it. That isn’t always the case. The biggest challenge the state’s wind farms face during very cold episodes is stillness, Naughton said.

“We get those really cold nights in Wyoming, when it hits -20, -30, just on an evening, and then the next day, it's back up to 20 above,” he said. “Those nights, typically, there's very little wind, and that's why it gets so cold.”

The wind turbines that spin in Wyoming are equipped to make it through lulls — even freezing ones — just fine. They can start back up without issue when the breeze returns. But they don’t move much until it does.

Wyoming’s grid was built to handle those nights, too.

