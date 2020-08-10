Wind turbine blades in coal mine pits? There's a new law in Wyoming to allow it.

“Our concern is that this becomes a landfill,” the groups’ attorney Shannon Anderson remarked. “Once a coal company leaves, who is running the landfill? We want to make sure reclamation happens, the land is restored to the state it was in prior to mining.”

But Kyle Wendtland, the state’s land quality administrator, was adamant transforming former coal mines sites into landfills was not the intent of the new law.

“It’s not a landfill. That is not the intent of the rules and that has been vetted out pretty thoroughly,” Wendtland said. “I don’t think there should be any mislabeling of this process (as) a landfill.”

Wyoming’s Land Quality Division did not render any final decision on the drafted rules. Thursday’s meeting was intended to collect feedback as part of a scoping period.

“This (new law) does have impacts in our community,” said Chris Fare, environmental manager at Melgaard Construction, during the meeting. “As seen and as discussed, there is more to come. Wind energy generation is here to stay and requires an appropriate mechanism for disposal. Green energy has costs, but those costs can generate revenue on the other end.”

The Land Quality Division will present final proposed rules to the advisory board at a meeting, which will likely be scheduled for early October.

