 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

With production slow to rebound, crude oil and gasoline prices rose through 2021

  • 0
Oil production

A Halliburton field technician bleeds a well at a fracking site west of Wright in 2016. Gas prices rose in 2021, but oil production remained below where it was prior to the pandemic. 

 JENNA VONHOFE file, Star-Tribune

Gasoline prices in the mountain states ended 2021 more than a dollar higher than they started.

At the beginning of 2021, gasoline cost just over $2 in the Rocky Mountains, the East Coast and the Midwest, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Tuesday. But the mountain states’ prices climbed fastest, surpassing $3.50 during their summer peak and closing out the year with a total increase of $1.20 per gallon.

The especially high gasoline prices this summer were driven in part by record tourism at the region’s national parks, which strained the gasoline supply, the agency said. The closure of the HollyFrontier refinery in Cheyenne also reduced regional refinery capacity by 7%.

Gasoline limitations and elevated costs started earlier in the supply chain, however. Crude oil production, which plummeted during COVID-19 lockdowns, still hasn’t fully recovered. The price per barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil rose from $46 at the beginning of January to a high of $86 in October, then dipped to just under $80 in late December, the EIA said.

People are also reading…

“We’re still seeing about the same number of rigs as we did a couple months ago,” said Ryan McConnaughey, communications director for the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, “which is really about half of the number we were seeing pre-pandemic. I think that’s still pretty indicative of producers’ caution in the current economic climate and scenario.”

Wyoming’s rig count has remained at 15 since the first week of November.

The current COVID-19 wave is worrying the state’s oil producers, McConnaughey said: If the omicron variant inhibits travel, demand could fall once more.

“Production can’t just start on the flip of a switch,” he said. “Once producers decide to start producing again, it does take some time to get those resources up and going. That’s why it’s kind of a long-term decision for these companies on whether they start producing again.”

But according to McConnaughey, it’s not just COVID that’s stalling production. On top of uncertainty about the international oil market, many are concerned about whether, and how, the federal government will change the oil and gas leasing program.

Wyoming is the second-largest oil producer on federal lands; because the federal government owns nearly half of the land in Wyoming, any new policies would have a disproportionate impact on Wyoming’s industry.

“It seems like we’re just in a wait-and-see mode at this point,” McConnaughey said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A look ahead at advanced nuclear in 2022

A look ahead at advanced nuclear in 2022

With Kemmerer chosen as the site of TerraPower's next-generation nuclear reactor, things will move quickly — at least as nuclear projects go. But compared with the fanfare that surrounded this year’s two big announcements, 2022 is looking like a quieter year for Natrium.

Should utility-scale renewable energy be built on public lands?

Should utility-scale renewable energy be built on public lands?

In a recent opinion published in The Hill, Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, questioned the merits of concentrating renewable energy projects on U.S. public lands. Unconvinced that the ease of such development outweighs the drawbacks, he fears that it could cause another, equally challenging set of problems down the road.

Watch Now: Related Video

BlackBerry pulls plug on its once-dominant phones

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News