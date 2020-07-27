Workers called back to Spring Creek coal mine

A spokeswoman for the company said workers affected by the workforce reductions at the Antelope mine had not been called back.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to bring our Spring Creek team back so soon,” Clark Moseley, the company's CEO, said in a statement. “We are seeing a resumption of normal energy demand, along with the increased power needs for the summer season. Spring Creek is well positioned to deliver the product to meet US energy demand and aid in economic recovery.”

Workforce reductions have hit several mines across Wyoming coal country as the COVID-19 pandemic slowed industrial demand for electricity. This spring, coal firms laid off or furloughed over 550 miners throughout the Powder River Basin, the country’s epicenter for coal production.

Overall employment and production in the basin’s coal industry have declined steadily since their peak in 2015, according to data from the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration. Utility companies have gradually turned to less expensive natural gas or renewable energy sources to supply electricity to customers.