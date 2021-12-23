Workplace deaths down nationally, up in Wyoming in 2020

In 2020, as the U.S. economy contracted, most states’ workplace deaths declined. In Wyoming, they went up.

A total of 35 occupational fatalities occurred in Wyoming in 2020, the state’s Department of Workforce Services reported last week. While the U.S. saw its lowest annual workplace fatality count since 2013, Wyoming, which has one of the nation’s highest workplace fatality rates, saw its highest number since 2014.

The agency noted in the report that “variations in fatalities from year to year are, to some extent, the result of the random nature of work-related accidents,” and that “there is not always a direct relationship between workplace fatalities and workplace safety,” as events like suicides and homicides are included in the fatality count.

Wyoming’s jump wasn’t as drastic as in some other states: There were three more occupational deaths in 2020 than in 2019, and four more than in 2018.

The state has averaged about 33.4 occupational fatalities per year over the last three decades, though between 2010 and 2019, that average dipped to 31.4. Last year’s number brings the new 10-year average up to 31.6.

“Wyoming has, for 2020, had the highest [workplace fatality] rate of all the states,” said David Bullard, senior economist at the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

That somber statistic, he said, reflects the state’s most prominent industries.

“States with a high number of jobs in mining, and a high number of jobs in agriculture — those states tended to have high workplace fatality rates; those industries tend to be more dangerous than most other industries,” Bullard said. “And at least at the time we did the research, Wyoming had the highest percentage of its workforce in those two sectors.”

Last year, 13 of the state’s 35 workplace deaths were in the natural resources and mining sector, including nine in agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting and four in mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction. Another 12 deaths were in the trade, transportation and utilities category, with nine in transportation and warehousing and three in retail trade. The remaining five deaths occurred in other industries.

Of those fatalities, 20 were classified as transportation incidents, which can occur in any employment sector. The state reported 21 transportation incidents in 2019 and 20 in 2018.

“Some things we see year after year,” Bullard said. “There are winter storms on I-80. It seems like we often see deaths there, with truck drivers in particular. And we have storms every winter; we have a huge amount of traffic across it every day. So that’s not changing.”

Wyoming’s occupational fatalities haven’t trended noticeably downward since 1992, but they’re lower than in the early 2000s, when the state saw 40 workplace deaths in 2001, 43 in 2004, 46 in 2005 and 48 in 2007. Bullard said the increase in deaths was likely caused, in part, by the boom-and-bust nature of Wyoming’s energy sector.

“From 2008, we haven’t hit those high levels,” he said. “Some of this is driven by how many people are out there working in the state as the economy changes, and employment goes up and down in different sectors.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.