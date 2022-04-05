World must decide now between coal and climate, scientists warn

The planet is quickly running out of time to remain below 1.5 degree Celsius of warming, according to a report released Monday by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

In order to stay under that threshold — the aim outlined in the international Paris Agreement — global energy systems will have to be transformed in the coming years, including a roughly 75% reduction in coal-fired power generation by 2030 and a 95% reduction in 2050.

There’s no set temperature increase where the effects of climate change will suddenly become catastrophic. Its impacts worsen as the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere grows and pushes temperatures gradually upward.

Climate scientists expect, for example, that the warmer weather, earlier snowmelt, longer droughts and more frequent wildfires Wyoming is already experiencing will continue to grow more extreme until carbon emissions abate.

To limit warming to about 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100, coal-fired power production must drop approximately 75% by 2030 and 90% by 2050, the report found. If the early phase-out is more gradual — like a 10% drop in coal-fired generation by 2030 but a 90% drop in 2050 — the world will come close to 2 degrees Celsius of warming, and could overshoot it.

Achieving any of those targets likely means early closures for many of the power plants burning the fuels produced in Wyoming.

“Scenario evidence suggests that without carbon capture, the worldwide fleet of coal- and gas power plants would need to retire about 23 and 17 years earlier than expected lifetimes, respectively in order to limit global warming to 1.5°C and 2°C,” the report read.

But even the 2°C scenario will leave 80% of global coal reserves and half of natural gas reserves unburnable.

Across the U.S., there remains an estimated 252 million short tons of recoverable coal — hundreds of times the country’s annual coal consumption, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The U.S. at one time burned upwards of 20% of the world’s coal, and currently accounts for about 7% of global coal consumption.

Close to 40% of the coal mined in the U.S. comes from Wyoming.

The state is betting on a number of emerging technologies to sustain its economy as the energy market transforms. It hopes carbon capture will help keep its coal competitive in a low-carbon future. The report noted, however, that carbon capture technology is lagging behind its renewable counterparts.

“The political, economic, social, and technical feasibility of solar energy, wind energy and electricity storage technologies has improved dramatically over the past few years,” the report read. “In contrast, the adoption of nuclear energy and CO2 capture and storage (CCS) in the electricity sector has been slower than the growth rates anticipated in stabilisation scenarios.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.