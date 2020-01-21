Wyoming asks Supreme Court to decide challenge to blocked Washington coal terminal

Gov. Mark Gordon announced Tuesday that Wyoming will take legal action against Washington state over its blocking of a key coal export terminal, a decision long awaited by state lawmakers who see the West Coast terminal as crucial to bringing Powder River Basin coal to international markets.
Wyoming has joined Montana in asking the U.S. Supreme Court for a hearing on the dispute. By blocking the construction of the largest coal export terminal on the West Coast, Washington sought to regulate interstate commerce and thereby violated the Dormant Commerce Clause and Foreign Commerce Closure of the U.S. Constitution, the two coal-producing states allege.
“I did not come to this decision lightly, but Wyoming’s ability to export one of our greatest natural resources is being blocked unlawfully,” Gordon said in a statement. “It is critical that Section 401 of the Clean Water Act not be used to interfere with lawful interstate commerce. It is not a tool to erect a trade barrier based on a fashionable political agenda.”
For several months, Gordon has been in discussion with the state's Attorney General over whether to pursue an original lawsuit against Washington. Wyoming and Montana filed a motion Tuesday, bypassing lower courts, asking the highest court to accept an original action against the state of Washington, according to Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.
The Millennium Bulk Terminal, located on the Columbia River at Longview, hit a major hurdle when the Washington Department of Natural Resources denied a necessary lease for construction over water quality concerns. The Washington State Court of Appeals in August upheld the state’s choice to deny the required state-owned land permits for the terminal last year.
But if completed, the terminal could ship coal produced in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin to international markets, boosting the state’s economy, industry groups and Wyoming lawmakers say. If the terminal opened, it could ship out 44 million metric tons of coal every year, according to the motion filed in court Tuesday.
In his press conference Tuesday, Gordon said Wyoming’s brief would focus primarily on the states’ constitutional right to commerce, with a direct challenge to the state’s application of Section 401 — an area the governor testified against in an appearance on Capitol Hill late last year.
“We need to make sure Section 401 implementation lines up with the Clean Water Act’s intent,” Gordon said at the time. “This is founded on the principle that states can exercise their discretion but not abuse it."
To Gordon, Washington’s decision to deny the permit was determined on political grounds and with “prejudice,” not on the basis water quality. Politicians across the country have faced public pressure to address the increasing rates of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and curb climate change.
“Washington’s decision to deny this permit was heavily skewed on non-water quality-based adverse impacts,” Gordon said. “This was an unconstitutional, protectionist maneuver based on alleged effects that are outside of the scope of Section 401.”
Gordon once again emphasized his vision to support the advancement of carbon capture technology in Wyoming, in an effort to lower emissions from coal. But ultimately, Washington’s action came down to “a question as old as our Constitution,” regarding the rights of states to conduct commerce, according to the governor.
“We believe Washington has offended that right and we seek to restore all the rights afforded to the states by our Constitution,” Gordon told reporters. “Our Constitution was written to ensure that interior states had access to foreign markets through our coastal sister states. We are defending Wyoming’s and Montana’s rights to use ports and rail infrastructure.”
A long time coming
The legal motion filed by both states is somewhat different than one filed jointly by Wyoming and five other interior states several years ago. It relied on a slew of arguments made by Washington against coal exports, including the impacts from transporting coal, increased emissions, and water quality concerns, particularly focusing on the state’s authority granted under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act.
Tuesday’s announcement is the next step in a process started at the close of the 2019 legislative session. At that time, Gordon vetoed a bill passed by the Wyoming Legislature granting the governor the authority to enter into original litigation against states like Washington. He said it was important for the state to speak with one, unified voice on the subject.
By June, the governor had asked Wyoming's Attorney General for a strategy on how to pursue an original lawsuit. But he was still undecided on that strategy as recently as last month. However, the subject has been on Gordon’s mind for quite some time, with his opinions on the Millennium Bulk Terminal very public both on the campaign trail and in his inaugural State of the State Address last year.
As part of its budget recommendations this session, Gordon's administration requested several million dollars be set aside for a coal market development program, several hundred thousand dollars of which could be set aside for an original lawsuit to fight for access in the markets.
"While we cannot control market forces, we can influence the marketability of coal by resisting out-of-state pressures to close coal-fired units early, and by promoting CO2 capture to keep coal a viable, reliable fuel," Gordon wrote in his letter. "We have not stood idly by while coal-fired power plants close, putting our hard-working miners out of a job."
"We have and will continue to advocate for Wyoming's right to commerce in the courts and elsewhere," he added.
The Legislature has not yet committed to a set appropriation for such a lawsuit, a number Gordon said could be a challenge in a tight budget year. However, the Joint Appropriations Committee has so far kept its proposed budget tight with the Governor’s recommendations heading into session next month and, as of Tuesday, Gordon believes he and the Legislature are largely on the same page, particularly given the likely sharing of costs between Wyoming and Montana on the case.
“I believe the Legislature is fully on-board,” he said Tuesday. “Plus, we have the resources available to put toward this case.”
All of this, of course, is hypothetical unless the U.S. Supreme Court decides to take up the case. Wyoming’s chances under the Trump administration could be much stronger than in recent years. The appointment of a number of conservative judges to the bench in recent years — like Justice Brett Kavanaugh — have led some legal experts to believe states will be given more leeway under the U.S. Constitution, while the exit of justices like Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2018 have led to speculation the court could lean less in favor of environmental causes than it has in the past.
“This is asking the court to expect an original action against the state of Washington,” Hill said Tuesday.
