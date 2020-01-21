Wyoming asks Supreme Court to decide challenge to blocked Washington coal terminal

"We have and will continue to advocate for Wyoming's right to commerce in the courts and elsewhere," he added.

The Legislature has not yet committed to a set appropriation for such a lawsuit, a number Gordon said could be a challenge in a tight budget year. However, the Joint Appropriations Committee has so far kept its proposed budget tight with the Governor’s recommendations heading into session next month and, as of Tuesday, Gordon believes he and the Legislature are largely on the same page, particularly given the likely sharing of costs between Wyoming and Montana on the case.

“I believe the Legislature is fully on-board,” he said Tuesday. “Plus, we have the resources available to put toward this case.”