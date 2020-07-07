Wyoming coal firms received federal aid for mines

"We've had several mining operators that have applied and received some PPP funding," Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association Travis Deti told the Star-Tribune during a phone interview. "The goal of the program was to keep people on the payrolls and these operators were qualified and eligible. They took advantage of a program to keep people on the payroll. That's really all there is to it."

Navajo Transitional Energy Company, or NTEC, assumed ownership of the Antelope and Cordero Rojo mines in Wyoming and the Spring Creek mine in Montana from bankrupt coal firm Cloud Peak Energy last year. It's unclear if the federal aid went to support any of the company's three Powder River Basin mines. That's because NTEC also owns a mine on Navajo Nation territory. A spokeswoman for NTEC declined to comment on the matter.

Even with the aid, NTEC furloughed 93 miners and laid off a total of 138 workers at its Powder River Basin mines between April and May. The firm initiated the workforce reductions in response to the weak market conditions for coal during the pandemic.