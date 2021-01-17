Wyoming coal operator faces permit challenge for Eagle Butte mine

The terms of the transfer are still being negotiated with the U.S. Interior Department, and have been held up in bankruptcy court for over a year.

Part of the delay over the federal lease transfer comes down to the $50 million in delinquent mineral royalty payments that Blackjewel failed to pay when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July 2019.

What's more, Eagle Specialty Materials still needs to decide if it will assume the permits associated with other mine sites held by Blackjewel for idle coal mines out east.

"Eagle Specialty Material (ESM)’s permit renewal application must be denied until such time as ESM can demonstrate that it has lawful access to the federal coal rights within the permit boundary," Anderson wrote in the letter to state environmental regulators. "Otherwise, (the Department of Environmental Quality) will be approving a mine permit renewal knowing that the permit does not comply with applicable laws and regulations, in violation of ... the Environmental Quality Act."

In addition, the group contends the permit application submitted by the coal company remains incomplete and lacks updated annual coal production data at its Wyoming mines.

Troubled times