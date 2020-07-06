Wyoming coal production continues to contract

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coal production in Wyoming contracted yet again during this year’s second quarter, as the COVID-19 pandemic zapped demand and customers continued to transition to natural gas and renewable energy sources for electricity production.

Between March 29 and June 27, Wyoming’s 16 coal mines produced 23.4 million tons less in coal when compared to the same period in 2019 — a 34% drop, according to the Energy Information Administration’s preliminary data.

The production results may fluctuate slightly once the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration releases its data for the second quarter later this month.

Nonetheless, the forecast looks ominous for Wyoming coal country. If the current rates of decline persist through the duration of this year, the state could witness the most substantial loss in coal production on a percentage basis since modern day coal mining began in the Powder River Basin, said University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby.