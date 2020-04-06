Wyoming coal production falls again in first quarter, new data shows

More declines could be around the corner. Some power plants conduct maintenance as electricity demand typically wanes during the spring nationwide. That, coupled with a recession, could spell trouble for the industry.

All in all, Godby called it a “rough start to the year.”

Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association Travis Deti said he wasn’t surprised by the new numbers.

“We’re using less coal in this country, and we’ve had an (economic) slowdown the last couple of months — that’s probably a factor,” Deti said. “It is what it is.”

The industry has already been adapting to the new normal of less demand for some time, he added, with reduced work forces, streamlined operations and overhead cuts.

“We have a much leaner industry than we did five years ago,” Deti said. “That is going to continue.” As production demand decreases, operators will have to adapt their operations, he continued.

Two coal firms with operations in the Powder River Basin announced plans to lay off dozens of Wyoming miners last month, citing tough market conditions.