Wyoming conservation groups call for $25 billion in federal funding for public land restoration

“For generations, Wyoming has been creating jobs that destroy the environment and invade native ecosystems," said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project. The nonproject conservation organization led the charge to write the letter.

"It’s high time that we created some jobs to restore the damage that we’ve done," he continued. "This COVID-19 stimulus funding gives the opportunity to put people to work in Wyoming, repairing the damage and restoring some of the spectacular ecosystems that we still have left, particularly on our public lands."

Wyoming has over 2,000 orphaned wells, or wells in which no company is taking responsibility for plugging. Outside of oil and gas development, over 146,000 acres of land is currently being reclaimed or mined in the state, as of last year.

To Molvar, these cleanup tasks are expensive and require a strong labor force. Too often, the steep financial liabilities fall on the public's shoulders. With federal relief, the state could rebuild not just its employment numbers, but also its greatest asset: the land.