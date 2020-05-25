Wyoming conservation groups call for $25 billion in federal funding for public land restoration

Hundreds of environmental groups, including several from Wyoming, have teamed up to call on Congress to direct $25 billion in federal aid to conservation projects nationwide to help the country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Directing economic stimulus funds to the restoration of public land, watersheds, wildlife corridors and more would have significant returns for vulnerable local economies and natural resources, the organizations said.
In a letter issued last week to congressional leadership, over 200 organizations urged lawmakers to consider dedicating substantial coronavirus relief money to restoration efforts that could catalyze job growth and spur economic development in places like the rural West.
The band of conservationists proposed a series of projects aimed at reviving the nation's critical natural resources and creating on-the-ground work for thousands of Americans, especially in low-wealth communities hurt by the economic slowdown. The plan would funnel resources toward the protection of public lands, such as reclaiming orphaned well pads, rebuilding decaying rangeland infrastructure or constructing highway overpasses to protect migratory herds, among other job-generating projects.
“For generations, Wyoming has been creating jobs that destroy the environment and invade native ecosystems," said Erik Molvar, executive director of Western Watersheds Project. The nonproject conservation organization led the charge to write the letter.
"It’s high time that we created some jobs to restore the damage that we’ve done," he continued. "This COVID-19 stimulus funding gives the opportunity to put people to work in Wyoming, repairing the damage and restoring some of the spectacular ecosystems that we still have left, particularly on our public lands."
Wyoming has over 2,000 orphaned wells, or wells in which no company is taking responsibility for plugging. Outside of oil and gas development, over 146,000 acres of land is currently being reclaimed or mined in the state, as of last year.
To Molvar, these cleanup tasks are expensive and require a strong labor force. Too often, the steep financial liabilities fall on the public's shoulders. With federal relief, the state could rebuild not just its employment numbers, but also its greatest asset: the land.
"This funding effort would target some of those abandoned energy sites for restoration and (bring) back native vegetation and productive landscapes once again," Molvar explained.
In last Monday's letter, advocates also proposed using the economic recovery programs to strengthen safeguards for critical wildlife corridors, like building highway overpasses along the Red Desert-to-Hoback mule deer migration corridor.
Wyoming’s sagebrush-rich topography coupled with wide open spaces and minimal human disturbances have helped preserve some of the longest intact migration corridors in the world. The state’s low human population has also helped conserve big game herds, as several migration routes have remained permeable and connected. Wyoming is home to roughly 400,000 mule deer and about half the world’s pronghorn antelope. But growing threats, particularly from housing subdivisions, roads and energy development, have put the future of migrating herds on the line.
Other programs recommended by the groups would help states like Wyoming manage invasive species or rebuild transmission lines underground to protect imperiled sage grouse populations. In terms of the potential ways the funds could be applied to the Equality State, the list goes on.
The groups compared their proposed initiative to the creation of the Civilian Conservation Corps, a work relief program instituted by the federal government in 1933 to help the country recover from the Great Depression.
“Congress has a unique opportunity to simultaneously put people back to work and restore our nation’s natural heritage,” said Stephanie Kurose, endangered species policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity. “A truly green recovery means restoring our public lands and conserving wildlife.”
Scientists have also found zoonotic diseases can transfer from animals to humans when wildlife habitat is destroyed and biodiversity lost. In the eyes of the dozens of environmental groups, dedicating funding to natural resource and wildlife protections across the nation could help prevent future virus outbreaks in the years ahead.
