Wyoming delegates move to block Biden's oil and gas moratorium

Wyoming's trio of delegates in Washington have introduced legislation to block the Biden administration from ordering a moratorium on new federal leases to energy companies.

Three bills swiftly prepared for introduction in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate by Wyoming lawmakers on Thursday come in direct response to an executive order issued by President Joe Biden's administration the day before. Biden's order directed the Interior Department to stop issuing new federal leases to oil and gas companies to provide the agencies with time to examine the program.

Biden's order issued Wednesday directs the Interior Department to pause leasing, "pending completion of a comprehensive review and reconsideration of Federal oil and gas permitting and leasing practice," according to the order.

But proposed legislation sponsored by Sens. Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney, would prohibit the president or other top officials leading the departments of Interior, Agriculture or Energy from suspending mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands and waters, unless Congress issues a joint resolution of approval.