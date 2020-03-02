Wyoming divided on federal court decision on oil and gas lease sales

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If it stands, Thursday’s decision would vacate 2018 land sales that took place in Wyoming, Nevada and Utah. Any future lease sales on sage grouse habitat would need to revert to the former policy, requiring a full 30-day public protest period.

“This administration has been relentless in its efforts to cut the public out of public lands decision-making, starting in 2018,” Talasi Brooks, a staff attorney with Western Watersheds Project, said in a statement. “The court wasn’t fooled by the agency’s efforts to disguise its intention to provide greater influence to extractive energies, and the sage grouse and 350 other sagebrush-dependent species will benefit from today’s win.”

Though development has already commenced on some of the land at issue in the case, the court’s decision means 100,000 acres of sage grouse habitat have a chance of being spared from drilling, according to Brooks. To conservation groups, including those at work in Wyoming, that’s a victory for both sage grouse and the public.