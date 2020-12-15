Wyoming economy could be hit hard by potential drilling ban on federal land, new study shows

Nationwide, about 10% of oil and gas production occurs on federal land. But in Wyoming, that share increases: 51% of oil here is drilled on public land, along with an overwhelming 92% of natural gas.

“This independent report confirms that President-elect Biden's repeated calls for an end to natural gas and oil production on federal lands would have a crippling effect on Wyoming's economy," Pete Obermueller, president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, said in a statement. "Sacrificing Wyoming and her people for no measurable emissions improvement may be politically expedient, but PAW will fight it on behalf of the thousands of Wyomingites who make their living in this industry."

In addition to Wyoming, the study also explores the outcomes of such policies would have on neighboring states including, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, Montana, North Dakota, California and Alaska.

Initial losses from a drilling ban on federal land would be most significant in New Mexico and Wyoming, according to the study. But a nationwide drilling ban could result in an annual loss of $7.2 billion, with 76% of the investment drain hitting Wyoming and New Mexico, the analysis concluded.

“President-elect Biden has had to face the reality that he can’t ban fracking nationwide, so he’s pledged to ban leasing and fracking on federal lands," Kathleen Sgamma, president of Western Energy Alliance, said in a statement. The group represents oil and gas operators across the region. “A Biden ban would be devastating to the economies of western states by eliminating thousands of jobs just as Americans are struggling to recover from the pandemic."

