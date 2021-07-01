Wyoming electric grid can withstand extreme temperatures, utility says

Rocky Mountain Power is confident it can handle the heat.

With temperatures expected to rise again in Wyoming this weekend — though not to such extremes as the record-breaking highs seen recently in the Pacific Northwest — Rocky Mountain Power, which supplies electricity to about 70 percent of the state, is prepared.

The utility’s practice of forecasting maximum electricity demand and upgrading its infrastructure accordingly means it’s equipped to keep the lights on and the air conditioning running, even on the hottest summer days.

“We know how our system’s going to behave, and we have years and years of data on how our customers are going to behave in hot weather,” said Tiffany Erickson, media relations manager for Rocky Mountain Power.

The utility’s forecasts aren’t analyzing weather patterns. Instead, they gauge maximum capacity — the electricity that would be needed if every building were to use as much energy as it could. Past weather patterns factor into its planning. So does climate change. Forecasting for peak demand means that when record-breaking temperatures do inevitably arrive, the electric grid will be ready.