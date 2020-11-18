Wyoming Energy Rebound program applications open

Relief for Wyoming oil and gas industry has arrived.

Gov. Mark Gordon has officially launched an economic stimulus program aimed at boosting the state’s struggling oil and gas industry as it recovers from the economic collapse of energy markets this year.

The Wyoming Business Council released the guidelines for the Energy Rebound Program on Monday. Applications will stay open for one week.

The $15 million available to operators working in Wyoming will come from federal CARES Act dollars.

The program will direct resources into specific projects, such as plugging and abandoning wells, drilling uncompleted wells or re-completing wells.

Uncompleted wells have a well bore drilled, but oil and natural gas have yet to be extracted. To complete the well, operators engage in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. Re-completing takes place when a well has already been drilled and completed, but some oil remains that can still be extracted using other recovery methods.