Wyoming expected to stay dangerously dry

“We’re coming off of some decent years and hopefully not entering a long period where it gets worse,” Tator said.

Wildlife behaviors change as the state dries up. Animals move closer to roadways, where the plants are still green, becoming more susceptible to collisions and forming crowds that can spread disease and worsen competition. Mountain lions enter urban areas to find food. Black bear conflicts become more common. Invasive species proliferate.

Drought also makes it harder for most species to raise their young. Sage grouse, which face a reduced food supply and heightened vulnerability to predators during dry periods, lost nearly an entire age class during the drought that spanned 2012 and 2013, Tator said.

Those same conditions put extra pressure on farmers and ranchers as surface water and forage supplies shrink, irrigation gets more challenging and feed costs rise. And fisheries become increasingly strained as water levels fall and temperatures rise.

With the northeastern corner of Wyoming in a severe drought, fisheries “have some dire conditions around the state, especially in the southwestern portion,” Dave Zafft, the agency’s fisheries management coordinator, told the commission.

Anglers and some researchers will likely be impacted as fish populations decline this year. But if the drought doesn’t abate, next year could be much worse, Zafft said.

