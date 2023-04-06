Wyoming and federal regulators are still at odds over what the state should do about ozone pollution.

Attorney General Bridget Hill’s office filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit on Wednesday, challenging an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) decision to delay its rejection of an ozone mitigation plan that Wyoming submitted in 2019.

The EPA finalized ozone requirements earlier this year for 23 states that complied with tighter standards put in place in 2015. Wyoming — which has known since at least 2014 that it could land on the wrong side of the updated rule — wasn’t one of them.

After proposing to reject the state’s plan nearly a year ago, the EPA opted instead to hold off on its Wyoming disapproval. The state quickly filed a separate petition asking the agency to reconsider its “erroneous decision” to defer action on the plan and arguing that it has “abandoned rational decision-making” in its review process.

According to the EPA, the plan Wyoming put forward would set acceptable ozone levels too high. The state Department of Environmental Quality identified five Colorado counties where Wyoming ozone caused concentrations above the new threshold of 0.70 parts per billion. But it tried to toss out two of those counties and focus only on the three that were at or above 1.00 parts per billion.

The EPA wasn’t sold.

Wyoming’s plan “does not meet the State’s obligations with respect to prohibiting emissions” that contribute to air quality violations, last year’s proposed rejection said. Meaning the state will have to do more than it suggested to prevent dangerous levels of ozone, a human health hazard that can damage the lungs, from drifting into other states. Many environmental groups have been pushing the state to crack down on ozone for years.

From Wyoming leaders’ perspective, though, ozone formation just isn’t that big of a problem here — and there’s only so much anyone can do to prevent it from happening.

“Wyoming is not a significant contributor to ozone pollution in our neighboring states,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a statement. The deferred rejection, he argued, is instead the Biden administration “picking and choosing examples which are intended to punish fossil energy-producing states.”

Some ozone comes from fossil fuel production and use, including at oil and gas wells and along roads. But it also occurs naturally, especially at high elevations. It’s been an especially tricky issue for a long time near Pinedale, where energy development, geography and climate all play a role.

Facing a confluence of worrying weather conditions last month, the state asked area residents to temporarily help limit ozone-causing emissions to prevent concentrations from rising too high.