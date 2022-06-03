Wyoming gas prices continue to break records

In Wyoming, most of us fuel our cars with gasoline, heat our homes using natural gas and rely on electricity generated from coal. And we depend on state services paid for, in large part, by taxes imposed on the companies extracting that oil, gas and coal — industries whose contributions to state coffers have also kept our individual taxes low.

The economic importance of energy means price swings often hit Wyoming especially hard. Money drained from the state’s pockets as oil markets crashed in the early months of the pandemic, then poured back in as markets recovered.

Oil prices have been climbing since the start of 2021. In the months since Russia went to war with Ukraine, those prices skyrocketed, then eased. They’ve continued to surge as tensions mount and settle as they subside, rising to more muted highs, never sinking to levels as low as before.

Gasoline went up along with oil, though it hasn’t been as volatile. For a number of reasons, natural gas has followed, giving a boost to its competitor, coal.

Here’s how energy prices changed in the past week.

Oil

Because oil is traded globally, market disruptions rarely stay where they start. Instead, localized shifts ripple from one market to the next, pushing the world’s prices up or down along with their own.

The price of U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) climbed over the past week after the EU agreed to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of the year. The move is expected to increase demand — and likely price — for the supply of non-Russian oil.

WTI closed at $116.87 per barrel on Thursday, up from $114.09 per barrel a week earlier and $105.17 on May 2. Its closing price has stayed well below the eight-year high of $123.70 per barrel set on March 8.

Wyoming’s drilling rig count, an indicator of industry activity, rose to 18 — still about half the pre-pandemic rig count — after hovering between 15 and 16 for the last six months, according to Baker Hughes. The state’s oil companies say the high oil prices are incentive enough to drill, but other obstacles, including supply chain issues, have slowed them down.

Gasoline

Oil prices are the primary driver of gasoline prices. That’s why the rising cost of oil was quickly reflected at the pump, and why gasoline has remained so pricey.

The national average price of regular gasoline hit a new high of $4.76 per gallon on Friday, up from $4.60 last Friday and $4.59 one week earlier, according to AAA.

In Wyoming, gasoline prices have also continued to climb. Regular gasoline set yet another statewide record of $4.45 per gallon on Friday. That’s up from a previous record high of $4.33 across Wyoming last Friday.

Gasoline prices went up 12 cents in Natrona County last week, averaging $4.23 per gallon on Friday.

Natural gas

Unlike oil, most natural gas stays in the region where it’s produced. Localized disruptions tend to have significant effects on individual markets, but take much longer to impact others. European natural gas prices went up along with oil prices. While U.S. natural gas prices didn’t change as much at the start of the war, they’ve been on the rise since February, partly because of Russia but also due to a confluence of unrelated factors like cold weather, reduced storage and low production.

Economists anticipate that if the war continues for an extended period of time — six months, a year — the U.S. will expand its export infrastructure and companies will ship more natural gas to Europe, potentially further raising prices here.

The estimated weekly Henry Hub spot price averaged $8.55 per million British thermal units, another multiyear high, up from $8.47 the previous week, according to the Energy Information Administration. The daily price dipped from $9.07 on May 26 to $8.42 on June 1.

Coal

Demand for Wyoming’s coal is shaped primarily by the cost of other fuels — especially natural gas. Price determines whether utilities generate more electricity at coal-fired or gas-fired power plants.

Coal mined in the Powder River Basin becomes competitive when natural gas tops about $3 per million British thermal units. It’s currently more than double that.

The estimated weekly spot price of Powder River Basin coal fell five cents, to $15.45 per short ton, after holding at $15.50 for the previous two weeks, continuing its slow decline from the record $30.70 per short ton reached in November, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Coal’s current spot price is still above any weekly price recorded in the decade before utilities, fearful this fall of the sky-high natural gas prices forecast by energy analysts, scrambled to secure more coal before winter set in.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.