Wyoming gets almost $10 million for abandoned mine cleanup

The Department of the Interior announced Monday that it would give nearly $725 million to states this year for reclamation of abandoned mine lands. Wyoming will receive $9.7 million.

Another $725 million, authorized by the passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in November, will be distributed among coal states annually over the next 15 years.

“This program is a shot in the arm for coal country and the energy communities that have long been forgotten and left behind,” Mitch Landrieu, White House infrastructure coordinator and senior advisor to the president, said during a call with reporters Monday.

Under the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act of 1977, the federal Abandoned Mine Land (AML) program taxes coal producers, then distributes that money to restoration projects in historic mining states. The fee, initially set at 35 cents per ton of coal from surface mines, dropped to 22.4 cents per ton with the passage of the infrastructure bill.

A deal struck by Sens. John Barrasso, R-WY, and Joe Manchin, D-W.V., made up for the reduced per-ton fee by allocating a bonus $11.3 billion to the program. It’s a huge boost: In total, coal producers’ AML fee payments have amounted to roughly $11.6 billion, with just over $6 billion redistributed to states.

The money is intended specifically for the cleanup of coal mines, such as closure of mine shafts, stabilization of the surrounding landscape and treatment of the local water supply.

In Wyoming, however, the federal government certified in 1984 that the state had restored all of its high-priority coal sites, and authorized it to put its allocation of reclamation funds toward non-coal projects, including abandoned gold, silver and uranium mines. But most of the state’s AML money still goes to coal reclamation work in communities like Rock Springs, Hanna and Glenrock.

The Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act established mine cleanup requirements in 1977. The reclamation funds distributed to states are intended to clean up mines abandoned before those requirements were established, and they are determined according to coal production before 1977.

Pennsylvania received $244.9 million in this round of funding; West Virginia got $140.8 million. The lower allocation for Wyoming, the nation’s biggest coal producer, is largely a matter of the industry’s age: It has only been the top coal state since 1986.

“There are a lot of other states that have a lot of other reclamation obligations, a lot more than Wyoming,” said Travis Deti, executive director of the Wyoming Mining Association. “So I don’t think it’s surprising if we see a lot of that money go to some of the eastern states.”

