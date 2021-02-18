Wyoming governor and energy operators decry permitting delays

According to the Balow, oil and natural gas production in Wyoming provided the state’s K-12 education system with $740 million in 2019.

Howard Cooper, president of Three Crown Petroleum, said he has struggled to obtain necessary approvals and permits to build pipelines and drill wells in recent weeks. In fact, the secretarial order’s effect on his business has been disastrous, he told the Star-Tribune.

“Right now, we can’t get any permits, we can’t get any right-of-ways, we can’t do anything right now,” Cooper said.

Wyoming’s checkerboard of private, state and federal lands and minerals in Wyoming makes drilling wells or building necessary pipelines substantially more difficult to accomplish during a leasing moratorium, according to Cooper.

“We planned to drill wells this year in Wyoming, on both federal and fee (private) minerals that are intermingled, and we just can’t drill any of those right now,” he said. “We can’t pay our workers. We have to stand a rig up and we’ve already leased the rig. I’ve lost that money. This thing just snowballs.”

Ultimately, Cooper fears additional federal orders stalling oil and gas activity will drive production out of the state or even country, to places without stringent environmental controls.