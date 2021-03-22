Wyoming governor calls for federal support for carbon capture

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The captured carbon could then be used for enhanced oil recovery, transformed into new products or sequestered underground to lower carbon emissions.

“As a group of collective states with a shared interest, we stand ready to work with you to implement policies that scale up the regional and national CO2 transport infrastructure to achieve net-zero emissions goals,” Gordon said in a written statement.

“Wyoming has always been a leader in Carbon Capture, Utilization and Sequestration (CCUS) and we are committed to making Wyoming the next state to have a CCUS facility,” he continued. “I recently set the goal for Wyoming to not only be carbon neutral, but actually carbon negative while continuing to use fossil fuels. While not a new technology, as more facilities are built CCUS will improve and costs will also decline.”

Back in Wyoming, state lawmakers voted to support a budget amendment to match carbon capture projects up to $10 million. Wyoming’s House and Senate have yet to come to a resolution on the entire budget bill, but the appropriation for research is one of very few instances where both chambers have been in agreement.