Wyoming governor releases draft executive order on migration corridors

The executive order incorporated several recommendations made by a Migration Corridor Advisory Group launched by Gordon in May. The group of citizens met a half-dozen times to debate how to keep big game herds healthy while not hampering vital economic growth.

In particular, the group pushed to modify how the state formally designates a corridor for protection. The team recommended launching local working groups before the state dubbed a route an official migration corridor.

Under the executive order, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department would identify a potential migration corridor based on scientific data. An in-depth evaluation and risk assessment on the corridor would follow. After public comment, the agency would present the identified migration corridor to the governor for consideration. Gordon could then launch an "area working group" chaired with local residents and stakeholders.

By soliciting local opinions on the migration corridors, the state would not only receive important feedback from residents on the ground, but it would also breed greater community investment in the corridors, members of this summer's advisory group reasoned.

The final decision on the formal designation of a migration corridor would ultimately rest with the governor.

The executive order also provides guidelines to prevent unnecessary surface disturbance in high-use areas, stopovers and bottlenecks. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department can, in certain cases, offer alternatives for new infrastructure or recreational use to prevent displacement of big game herds as they travel between winter and summer ranges.