Wyoming governor signs agreement with Secretary Sonny Perdue over forest and grassland management

Wilbert and other environmental groups contacted by the Star-Tribune worry the new agreement will do the opposite of what state and federal officials promise. The management strategies endorsed in the agreement could instead compromise the forest ecosystem by allowing substantial clearing and commercial harvesting of timber, along with road construction, they said.

Some predict the agreement will likely expedite commercial logging projects across the country and may be in response to President Donald Trump’s 2018 executive order requiring the Forest Service to increase logging by over 30% above 2017 levels in national forests.

Wilbert questioned the Forest Services new approach to landscape-scale forest management too, saying it could potentially exacerbate the risk of wildfires. Moreover, the agreement does not take enough steps to address the consequences of climate change and rising rates of carbon dioxide, she said.