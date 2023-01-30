 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wyoming granted $9.6 million for abandoned mine cleanup

Mine Land Reclamation

A truck hauls coal in June 2014 at Cloud Peak Energy’s Antelope Mine south of Wright. Wyoming will get $9.6 million to clean up abandoned mines.

 Alan Rogers file, Star-Tribune

Wyoming will receive almost $10 million to reclaim long-abandoned mine lands, federal officials announced Thursday.

The money, set aside for the state by the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, is part of the more than $11 billion allocated toward 15 years of mine cleanup by the 2021 Infrastructure Law.

The share of Infrastructure Law funds directed toward mine cleanup in each state depends on how much coal was produced there before the middle of 1977, according to the agency. While coal and other resources have been mined in Wyoming for more than a century, the state only became the country’s No. 1 coal producer in 1986.

Because of the law, the agency — and the states it supports — have a “once-in-a-generation investment to address the majority of abandoned mine land problems,” said Glenda Owens, its deputy director, in a statement.

People are also reading…

“The reclamation landscape of tomorrow presents endless opportunities to revitalize coal communities as our country transitions to clean energy,” Owens said.

Wyoming was given a similar sum — also made available by the Infrastructure Law — by the agency last summer.

Keith Guille, public information supervisor for the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, told Wyoming Public Media at the time that the state would likely put it toward stabilizing underground mine shafts to prevent the ground above them from collapsing.

He noted that the state is still finding abandoned mines, often during the process of restoring others.

The Department of Environmental Quality also won an award this fall, from the same agency, for its work over the last few years to prevent sinkholes caused by historical coal mining around Hanna Elementary School.

