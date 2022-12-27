Wyoming grid powers through Arctic blast

Wyoming’s electricity production withstood the record lows that descended on the state last week.

Statewide, the grid saw “nothing out of the ordinary except that it was really cold,” said John Burbridge, chief counsel at the Wyoming Public Service Commission.

The state’s power plants were built to handle extreme weather — even minus-40-degree temperatures — and functioned as expected during the Arctic blast, said David Eskelsen, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power, Wyoming’s largest utility.

“We didn’t have any generator interruptions, specifically from weather or cold conditions,” Eskelsen said. He declined to share any details about individual facilities, citing utility policy.

Another Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson previously told the Star-Tribune that the utility temporarily shut off some of its least-cold-resistant wind turbines — a small fraction of the state’s total wind capacity — as a precaution, but had not experienced any wind turbine failures as of Thursday.

The two significant power outages that hit shortly after temperatures plummeted, affecting nearly 4,500 households and business in Casper and another 1,800 in Riverton, were all caused by fallen power lines, according to the utility, which restored electricity to its Casper customers within about six hours.

The smaller utilities and electric cooperatives operating in Wyoming reported no significant power outages during the winter storm, Burbridge said.

Eskelsen said Rocky Mountain Power’s various generation sources, which include coal, natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric and geothermal, “are generally prepared to deal with extremes of weather, both cold and heat.”

Workers at hydroelectric plants sometimes have to physically remove chunks of ice trapped in the machinery, Eskelsen said. Wyoming’s wind turbines are equipped with heaters to prevent them from freezing over without additional intervention.

Power plants that burn coal and natural gas, also susceptible to ice, contain safeguards of their own. They create electricity by boiling water, turning it to steam, which then spins a turbine. That steam is later condensed back into water and pumped back into the boiler. Keeping that water flowing continuously through the system — the same effect accomplished by letting a kitchen or bathroom faucet drip — helps to keep the pipes from freezing, and disabling the plant, during bouts of intense cold.

In Wyoming, preventative measures worked. But frozen infrastructure at several coal and gas plants farther east dramatically limited some utilities’ electricity output. Compounded by a spike in electricity use during the winter storm due to increased demand for home heating, the strain on the grid prompted rolling blackouts, a measure intended to reduce total electricity use, in some parts of the country.

Rocky Mountain Power has not revealed how electricity consumption in Wyoming or across its parent company’s six-state service territory last week compared to normal winter levels. But Eskelsen said some parts of Wyoming typically use the most power during the coldest months.

The utility’s periodic Integrated Resource Plans are designed to accommodate the “severe cold snaps” that don’t come every year, but inevitably happen every once in a while.

“Our object is to make sure that we have adequate resources and adequate infrastructure to supply power to our customers every year, regardless of what the weather may do,” Eskelsen said.

In recent years, Rocky Mountain Power has started paying more attention to the weather. It hired an internal team of meteorologists to keep a closer eye on conditions.

“They look at not only the larger regional weather trends, but they have small weather monitoring stations in specific areas on our system, and so we have a lot of really specific local data that helps us plan for weather events,” Eskelsen said.

Climate change, which has destabilized the country’s weather patterns and aggravated the Western wildfire season, partly motivated the shift.

“Weather has always been the biggest impact on the electric system, related to outages,” Eskelsen said. “Monitoring the weather, to the extent we can, helps us plan for those things and respond to them.”