Wyoming hydrogen hub bid advances

Federal officials encouraged Wyoming and three partner states this week to stay in the running for one of several clean hydrogen hubs funded under last year’s Infrastructure Law.

The Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub coalition — which includes Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah — submitted its preliminary concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy in November.

Hydrogen can be generated with minimal greenhouse gas emissions from renewable electricity and water, or from natural gas or coal paired with carbon capture. It’s gaining momentum as an alternative fuel source, particularly in high-emitting industries. The Wyoming Energy Authority hopes it’ll become a pillar of the state’s future energy economy.

The hydrogen hub concept paper outlined “a regional strategy for the safe, clean and sustainable use of clean hydrogen” that is “critical to reaching the region’s diverse energy needs and policy goals” according to a Thursday press release.

It was one of 33 nudged forward by the Department of Energy, which advised 46 other proposals not to proceed, the Wyoming Energy Authority said. Applicants will now compete for a chunk of the $7 billion allocated for up to 10 hubs across the U.S.

Wyoming and the other states started work on their full application weeks before learning of the decision, assuming (correctly) they would receive a positive response.

“It’s an enormous amount of work,” Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Glen Murrell told the Star-Tribune last month. The states expect the application itself to be roughly 125 pages long and accompanied by closer to 1,000.

“We wanted to be ahead of the game a little bit, and not just sitting around waiting,” Murrell said.

The application is due April 7, 2023. Selected projects are expected to be announced in the summer.