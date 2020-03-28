SHAWNEE — That morning, the sky turned white as teeth. The wind grew frigid and furious. The air stayed dry.

Thin shoots of hay poked out from below the sparse coating of snow on JS Rankin Ranches roughly 25 miles outside Douglas. Oil and gas wells and pumps speckled the otherwise blank horizon.

A team composed of two soil scientists, a rancher, a computer programmer and an energy expert visited owner Joe Rankin’s cattle ranch with a plan on that brutal day in late February. The group makes up the agricultural midstream company called Encore Green Environmental. They are intent on reusing water from nearby oil and gas production to improve Wyoming’s soil, air and vegetation to sequester more carbon.

In this case, Encore has a vision to treat and repurpose the leftover water to irrigate Rankin’s land and increase his hay yield.

Encore needs to overcome several hurdles before it can spread a few inches of water onto Rankin’s ranch. But the crew arrived on Feb. 25 determined to collect 16 soil samples and learn a bit more about the land.

Out in the field, the agronomists, or soil scientists, used a metal probe to slice the ground’s frozen surface. It emerged with a mouthful of soil to take back to a lab for testing. The soil’s chemistry will guide the scientists in the coming months as they make plans to supply water to the thirsty land. Encore will then set up a water treatment plan. But that will first require buy-in from Rankin, proximate operators, state regulators and others.

The process may seem tedious, but there’s a sense of urgency underlying Encore’s ambitions.

For every barrel of oil produced from hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, three to six barrels of water come up with it. Operators often elect to reinject water, known as produced water, back into the ground or into disposal wells. As a result, some 2.4 billion gallons of produced water is created through oil and gas drilling every day in the U.S.

“We are going to run out of water. Look at this,” Encore CEO Marvin Nash said in a strained tone as he gazed out onto Rankin’s ranch. “This is arid land.”

Nash and his wife, Darlene, launched Encore after seeing the need ranchers had for water and the trillions of gallons of produced water jettisoned each day by oil and gas companies. What’s more, he expects a growing water crisis in the future, one that could spread like fire throughout the Rocky Mountain Region.

“It is an opportunity, but also an obligation to use this water rather then jamming it back into the ground,” Neal Fehringer, the soil scientist, said.

Providing the produced water to nearby landowners for reuse may seem obvious, but it’s not a widespread practice. The problem largely comes down to the water’s quality. When produced water bubbles up to the surface with oil, it’s brackish and no longer clean. It’s loaded with salts, minerals, metals, not to mention highly insoluble man-made chemicals needed for fracking. (The minerals and metals build up over years and years in underground formations).

Under Encore’s program, scientists will closely study the water to find the best treatment method for it. Scientists will then test the soil to identify its needs. They keep an eye on how much clay, sand or salinity the soil contains to consider what elements may be needed to improve the soil’s health. Before applying water and after treatment, they retest the water.

Along the way, they’re working to connect industry to nearby ranchers. The crew is also keeping track of all the data they collect. Seth Frentheway, Encore’s technology president, built a database to track the amount of oil and water every well in Wyoming is producing. That way, when they team up with a landowner, they can estimate how much water might be available for irrigation, livestock or other uses.

Back on the ranch

For Rankin, the rancher, more water for irrigation and livestock could have huge returns for his family.

“This will benefit us and, if it works well, it will benefit our relationship with the oil companies,” Rankin said.

Around 2013, he endured a sustained drought and almost had to sell his most prized cattle. He was desperate for water, knowing all too well the consequences if it didn’t come. Ranchers facing long droughts often have to make one of two choices: purchase expensive hay or reduce the herd in a depressed market to survive. Neither options are ideal, and the financial damage can follow families for years.

“If you hit three to five years of drought all you have is your land, so what do his kids do?” Nash asked. “They can’t make a living here. So what starts happening is we start losing an entire element of our society.”

Droughts aside, Rankin still has trouble growing a sufficient amount of hay because of his fields’ parched conditions. He often purchases thousands of tons of extra hay per year to supplement his own crop.

“It gets a little spendy,” he said.

But with additional water and improved soil conditions, he hopes to be able to produce more of his own hay. What’s more, once the water is treated, Rankin may also be able to return extra water to his reservoirs and sell it back to oil and gas companies in need of water for drilling.

Ultimately, the water has restored his hope in passing down the ranch. Rankin has three grandchildren.

“Are any of them going to want to be in this place?” Rankin asked. “I’m working with the assumption that one of them will be there to carry us on. We’ve been here almost 75 years.”

Recycling the produced water for the meadows of hay or pastures of grasses enables a rancher to pass down a business to the next generation, Nash explained. But it also boosts soil health, prevents erosion and relieves pressure on local water supplies, especially if oil and gas operators decide to reuse the treated water for fracking again.

“For me, coming to Joe (Rankin)’s ranch is where this whole thing got very real,” Nash said. “I mean, this gentleman is out here trying to make a living and all this water just keeps getting wasted away.”

Forever chemicals and skeptics

On the route back toward Douglas from JS Rankin Ranches, soot-coated water trucks whooshed by, dominating the bumpy dirt road. The first time John Robitaille, president of Encore, visited the ranch, he tried to count the number of trucks but lost track.

The trucks carry the briney produced water from the oil and gas sites to disposal wells or open ponds. For operators, transporting water by truck or pipeline can add up quickly and whittle away at profit margin, which can be especially painful during periods of low oil prices.

“I want the general public to question why we’re not using this water,” Robitaille said. “We have it, we can use it, and we should.”

Encore Green’s team considers their solution of treating the produced water onsite and repurposing it nearby as a boon for operators too.

Not everyone is as enthusiastic about Encore’s idea.

Several conservation groups in the state have concerns about the produced water. Many fear reapplying the water to the land, no matter what treatment processes are used, is too risky. For one, scientists often don’t have a full list of every single chemical mixed into fracking water. That makes targeted water treatment not just difficult, but next to impossible. Environmentalists fear the water could breed legacy environmental issues.

Jonathan Brant is a professor and engineer, directing research at the University of Wyoming’s Center for Excellence in Produced Water Management. He’s studying how to reduce the impact of produced water disposal on the environment. He’s also innovating water treatment methods to make them more economical.

But finding a solution for removing all the man-made organics, or chemicals, from produced water is a persistent challenge.

“Man-made organics are very difficult to remove from water, even with our best treatment processes. We don’t know if they persist after treatment,” Brant explained. “Having that as an unknown is what has hindered (state and federal regulators) from allowing us to reuse this water for a lot of things.”

But Brant remains confident in Encore Green’s approach to the problem.

“Encore Green is really doing a great job, because they’re managing the water coming in and they’re going to be managing the water coming out, well before it goes on the ground,” the scientist said. “They are managing the development of the soil health over time too, so, they’re covering their bases.”

Still, Brant thinks its essential for companies handling produced water treatment and reuse to consider any potential long-term impacts to the land.

“You have got to overdo it when you first start so that you don’t make a mistake,” Brant said.

The team said they’ve taken a close look at how produced water was reused during Wyoming’s coal-bed methane boom about a decade ago and learned from that experience.

“People say there have been a lot of mistakes made, but we learned lessons from coal-bed methane,” Fehringer, the soil scientist said. One major change in approach involves how much water scientists will place on the land. Instead of roughly 20 to 30 inches of treated water, they will likely only spread 6 to 8 inches to supplement the rain or snow that comes naturally.

All of what Encore Green is doing comes down to water.

On Jan. 3, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality granted Encore Green a permit to apply 7,000 gallons of treated water onto the surface of private land near Pine Bluffs.

In the car driving back to Douglas, the team didn’t hide its excitement at the latest development. For months, they had worked with several state agencies to build up confidence in their methods and design a permit.

“We have to take baby steps and be very cautious at the beginning and we have to show that we can do it without damage,” Robitaille said.

Risks and all, Encore Green considers the opportunity too precious to pass up.

“Water is about livelihood,” Nash said. “Everything comes from the water. But there is an obligation to solve this water problem and there’s an opportunity to do that. It just takes the work of the energy industry, the rancher farmer and of everybody.”

