Wyoming joins lawsuit against Biden over environmental metric

Wyoming joined a 10-state lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration and its executive actions seeking to cut back on carbon emissions, arguing that one of the president's recommended metrics for gauging environmental damages could "impose more burdens and harms on the American people."
Attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia signed on to the lawsuit, as did Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.
Biden recently signed an executive order requiring his agencies to use the social cost estimates when analyzing regulatory actions.
In an announcement Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon criticized Biden for his assessment of the "social costs" of carbon, methane and nitrous oxide. Gordon called this process "a selective and highly biased feel-good rationale."
Gordon said that making decisions based on those values could be harmful to Wyoming, especially its energy industries.
"Federal agencies must now use the (social cost estimates) to calculate regulatory costs and benefits for virtually everything that States and their citizens encounter every day," the lawsuit argues. "That means federal agencies will use the (social cost estimates) to assign massive—even existential—costs to every regulatory action and 'other relevant action,' thereby fundamentally transforming the way States conduct business and Americans live. It’s no exaggeration to say the (social cost estimates) are the most expansive, and potentially most expensive, federal regulatory initiative in history."
The lawsuit, as well as Gordon's news release, argued that: "Carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide are by-products of everyday activities in America today," read " including the production of electricity, natural gas, farming operations, a wide variety of industrial activities, the production of cement and other construction materials, and waste disposal. They are among the most common and prevalent byproducts of human economic activity."
This story will be updated.
Follow managing editor Brandon Foster on Twitter @BFoster91