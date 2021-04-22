Wyoming joins lawsuit against Biden over environmental metric

Wyoming joined a 10-state lawsuit Thursday against the Biden administration and its executive actions seeking to cut back on carbon emissions, arguing that one of the president's recommended metrics for gauging environmental damages could "impose more burdens and harms on the American people."

Attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Dakota, Texas and West Virginia signed on to the lawsuit, as did Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill.

Biden recently signed an executive order requiring his agencies to use the social cost estimates when analyzing regulatory actions.

In an announcement Thursday, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon criticized Biden for his assessment of the "social costs" of carbon, methane and nitrous oxide. Gordon called this process "a selective and highly biased feel-good rationale."

Gordon said that making decisions based on those values could be harmful to Wyoming, especially its energy industries.