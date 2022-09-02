Wyoming judge sides with Biden in narrow oil and gas leasing decision

The Biden administration legally postponed the oil and gas lease sales scheduled for the first quarter of 2021, a federal judge ruled Friday, in a blow to Wyoming and oil and gas industry groups.

U.S. District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl of Wyoming determined that the first-quarter delays “were not arbitrary, capricious, or an abuse of discretion,” rejecting arguments from the state, the Western Energy Alliance and the Petroleum Association of Wyoming that they were.

Friday's decision differs from last month's ruling out of Louisiana, in which U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty found that the Department of the Interior acted unlawfully when it suspended first-quarter leasing, and barred federal officials “from implementing a Stop … on new oil and gas leases on public lands and in offshore waters," in the 13 states involved in that case. Wyoming was not one of them.

Skavdahl sided with the Interior Department, which said it postponed the sales because the associated environmental review did not meet the heightened standards — particularly of leasing’s climate impacts — established by other federal courts, and needed to redo it before holding a sale.

Environmental groups have successfully challenged federal oil and gas lease sales, including in Wyoming, over the last several years, with judges repeatedly vacating those leases or requiring the Interior Department to redo its climate analysis.

The industry groups that sued in Wyoming over the leasing pause filed their lawsuit on Jan. 27, 2021, while Wyoming filed its petition on March 24, 2021.

Because the Interior Department delayed its planned March 2021 lease sales in between those dates, Skavdahl found that only Wyoming had standing to challenge the first-quarter delay — and none of the petitioners had standing to challenge the later second-quarter delay.

“As of (March 24), the DOI had postponed all March 2021 lease sales, which Petitioner Wyoming has standing to challenge in this lawsuit,” Skavdahl wrote. “However, at that time, the DOI still had time to hold second-quarter lease sales.”