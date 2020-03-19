Wyoming lawmaker urges Saudi Arabia's crown prince to stabilize oil markets

“I think this is the fact that would really disturb (president Vladimir) Putin eventually,” he said of the potential decline in GDP. “But it will take time.”

University of Wyoming economist Chuck Mason recommended taking the geopolitical tit for tat between Russia and Saudi Arabia with a grain of salt, though.

"I think Saudi Arabia and Russia are not nearly as important in crude markets as we would like to think they are,” Mason told the Star-Tribune Monday. “There are lots of other sources of supply.”

What the price drop does make clear is that demand for crude has a heavy hand in shaping international oil markets.

“Right now this is kind of a scary time for people, who in the end are the users of petroleum products,” he added. “When people get scared they hunker down."

What’s next?

Meanwhile, U.S. Congress and the Trump administration have worked to mitigate the worst impacts on U.S. producers, including a potential bailout for shale producers tied to coronavirus relief.

Trump has also been eyeing a large-scale purchase of 77 million barrels of oil to fill the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in an effort to raise prices.