Wyoming lawmakers advance bill extending more tax relief to oil and gas operators

"During these looming challenges, I don't think we can afford a cut to a revenue structure that's bringing money to our state," she continued. "These are nonrenewable resources, we only have one chance to get a return on them, not just for us, but for future generations as well."

The Legislative Service Office has not yet provided a fiscal note for the bill, which details how much money the state could gain or lose if the policy is enacted.

"You can't pass the bill as currently written because the financial impact would be horrendous," Larry Wolfe, a longtime energy and natural resource attorney in Wyoming, told lawmakers during the public comment period.

"Tinkering with the tax code in this way requires a lot of thought and you're going to cost the state millions of dollars," he added.

"We need every penny of these severance taxes," echoed Stephanie Kessler, program director at the Wyoming Outdoor Council.

But Pete Obermueller, executive director of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, pointed to the abysmal rig count in the state, profusion of shut-in wells and the need to help oil and gas operators get back on their feet.