Wyoming lawmakers double down on carbon capture

A contingent of Wyoming lawmakers, with the governor’s backing, have fought tooth and nail to expand carbon capture technology and pump more life into the state’s imperiled coal-fired power plants.
Legislation advanced from committee Friday would allow utilities to recover another expense category from ratepayers: the construction of carbon capture equipment on coal facilities.
House Bill 200 would anoint Wyoming’s Public Service Commission with the authority to set low-carbon electricity generation standards for utilities, all as a way to incentivize additional investment in the state’s abundant coal resources. The Legislature’s Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee voted Friday 7-2 to advance the bill to the House floor.
The commission would ultimately promote the new energy standards to “maximize the use of dispatchable and reliable low-carbon electricity” and expand the potential market for Wyoming coal. If a utility meets the new energy standard set by the Public Service Commission, it could potentially recover some of the cost of updating plants with carbon capture technology from ratepayers.
An amendment proposed last week would cap ratepayer obligations at 2 percent of the incremental costs. The initial bill draft introduced to committee had set the maximum cost to ratepayers at $1 billion. The Public Service Commission would also need to uphold its mandate to provide affordable and reliable power to ratepayers when reviewing any proposal for carbon capture, according to the bill’s supporters.
Critics of the bill have cautioned that investing more in coal, including carbon capture technology, is a lost cause, one that will only cost ratepayers. Demand for coal nationwide has rapidly dropped, causing production to decline by as much as 9 percent last year in Wyoming. What’s more, investments in carbon capture on a utility scale have generated mixed results nationwide and often carry exorbitant costs, critics point out. Carbon capture is the process of trapping carbon dioxide at facilities like coal-fired power plants to lower the volume of greenhouse gas emissions.
The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, described the legislation as an effort to encourage the state’s utilities to explore carbon capture options by allowing them to pass some of those costs onto ratepayers.
“Maybe we’re willing to pay a little more to keep coal around,” Zwonitzer said.
Gov. Mark Gordon has thrown his full support behind the bill, referencing it in his Feb. 10 State of the State address. He also attended a Friday committee meeting to provide testimony.
“I think if we really want to go and lead, then House Bill 200 is a bill that can help get us there,” Gordon told lawmakers.
The state’s largest publicly owned utility, PacifiCorp, (the parent of Rocky Mountain Power) plans to retire two-thirds of the company’s thermal coal units spread across multiple states by 2030. Wyoming will soon reckon with the shuttering of numerous thermal coal units, including units at Naughton in Kemmerer, Jim Bridger near Rock Springs and Dave Johnston in Glenrock.
For Wyoming, the epicenter of the country’s coal production, the utility’s transition to more renewable energy could significantly disrupt numerous coal-dependent communities. That’s triggered Wyoming lawmakers to introduce a wave of legislation to prop up the commodity.
“In all honesty, I don’t think it’s any secret that some of those bills are in direct response to the announcements that Rocky Mountain Power made with its (integrated resource plan),” Sen. Drew Perkins, R-Casper, told the Star-Tribune on Friday. “When Rocky Mountain Power changes its (resource plan) and says its going to change this, this and this, that has a direct effect on Wyoming citizens, Wyoming families, Wyoming jobs.”
In the eyes of its supporters, House Bill 200 could help lessen the blow and advance a technology with benefits beyond Wyoming’s borders.
Out-of-state customers, even those with low-carbon energy standards, could purchase Wyoming’s coal produced with minimal carbon dioxide emissions, according to Jason Begger, executive director for the Wyoming Infrastructure Authority. The bill defines “low-carbon electricity” as power produced from facilities emitting less than 650 tons of carbon dioxide per megawatt hour. That’s roughly equivalent to the amount of carbon dioxide emitted from a combined cycle natural gas plant.
“Society simply cannot reach any sort of meaningful carbon reductions without technologies for fossil energy plants,” Begger stated. “This bill attempts to give carbon capture the same seat at the table that other states gave to renewables years ago and allow it to be considered in the suite of options available to utilities looking to decarbonize.”
But some analysts don’t think other Western states with low-carbon energy portfolio standards would bite. Coastal states with their lack of appetite for coal would mean the cost of installing carbon capture on the coal facilities could fall primarily on Wyoming ratepayers. Of the six states within PacifiCorp’s service territory, California, Oregon and Washington have some serious aspirations for carbon free electricity.
“Were PacifiCorp to approach regulators in any of those three states asking for the authority to pass along a share of Wyoming carbon capture retrofit costs, the answer would almost certainly be a resounding no,” according to an analysis published by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, an energy transition think tank.
The rush to save coal has also pulled agencies like the state’s Public Service Commission into an uneasy position, as it attempts to uphold its traditional mandate of protecting ratepayers and maintaining the reliability of the grid. It’s a trend lawmakers like Zwonitzer, the bill’s lead sponsor, are aware of.
“It is true that we are elevating the Public Service Commission to a level that we historically have not elevated the PSC to. We’re tasking them with more, it’s true,” Zwonitzer said. “They probably deserve a pay raise.”