Wyoming lawmakers double down on carbon capture

Critics of the bill have cautioned that investing more in coal, including carbon capture technology, is a lost cause, one that will only cost ratepayers. Demand for coal nationwide has rapidly dropped, causing production to decline by as much as 9 percent last year in Wyoming. What’s more, investments in carbon capture on a utility scale have generated mixed results nationwide and often carry exorbitant costs, critics point out. Carbon capture is the process of trapping carbon dioxide at facilities like coal-fired power plants to lower the volume of greenhouse gas emissions.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, described the legislation as an effort to encourage the state’s utilities to explore carbon capture options by allowing them to pass some of those costs onto ratepayers.

“Maybe we’re willing to pay a little more to keep coal around,” Zwonitzer said.

Gov. Mark Gordon has thrown his full support behind the bill, referencing it in his Feb. 10 State of the State address. He also attended a Friday committee meeting to provide testimony.

“I think if we really want to go and lead, then House Bill 200 is a bill that can help get us there,” Gordon told lawmakers.

***