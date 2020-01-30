Wyoming lawmakers lead charge in federal coal technology legislation

The department has already graced Wyoming with significant federal support for coal and carbon research. And Gov. Mark Gordon has long touted his support for investing in the study and technological development of coal to protect the state’s robust resource and keep existing coal infrastructure functioning.

“I will say that the Department of Energy has been very helpful,” Gordon said at a news conference this month. “We’ve gotten grants to study the feasibility of carbon capture and sequestration and even different ways of burning coal, and I will say our relationship with the Department of Energy has been very positive, and I do believe there is a way to solve this problem going forward.”

Still, others in Wyoming remain skeptical of investing public funds in coal and carbon ventures.

"The amount of coal that carbon products, if it ever becomes successful, would use is probably not enough to keep one of these Wyoming mines open. It just doesn't add up to me," said Bob LeResche, board member of Powder River Basin Resource Council and the Western Organization of Resource Councils. "... As far as the private sector wants to invest private money in that (research), that's a wonderful thing. I think it's a total misuse of public funds."