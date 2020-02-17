Wyoming lawmakers move to protect workers, counties, against future coal bankruptcies

Counties could face millions of dollars in legal costs if they continue fighting bankrupt companies in court down the road, according to Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. And counties typically recover only about 18 percent of what they’re owed in the average bankruptcy proceeding.

House Bill 181, which cleared committee by unanimous vote, would permit the state attorney general's office to step in and offer its support to legal efforts against bankrupt companies. It's a “common sense” partnership that could allow the state to represent both local governments and itself in securing unpaid tax revenues shirked by bankrupt companies, lawmakers said.

“It’s kind of soft, but at least it opens an avenue for a discussion,” said House Majority Leader Eric Barlow, R-Gillette. “With the previous attorney general, there wasn’t even an interest in having that discussion, and that’s something my county commissioners have dealt with.”

Attorney General Bridget Hill's office helped develop the legislation and supported the measure Monday. She explained that there have been a number of cases where counties have requested assistance from the state attorney general’s office but lacked the statutory ability to help.