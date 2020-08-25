Wyoming lawmakers resurrect discussion of electricity tax on renewables

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming lawmakers on Monday once again resurrected a discussion over an increased electricity tax levied on companies generating renewable energy in the state.

Long championed by Sen. Cale Case, the Republican co-chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Revenue Committee, the tax could provide a much-needed alternate revenue source for the cash hungry state, proponents say. But the renewed possibility of an electricity tax could spell trouble for the state’s utility companies and independent power producers. Many say the tax would hike costs for consumers and deter renewable energy investment in the state.

“I really believe that a green future is the only way the planet is going to make it,” Case said. “Wind and solar are going to be very important pieces of that. My only thing is ... I do want to get more from Wyoming. I’m not anti-wind or solar in this. I just think we need a fair deal.”

There’s no specific proposal or bill on the table yet this interim session. Committee members dedicated the afternoon to conversing with Montana lawmakers in a comparative study of the neighboring state’s electricity taxes. Lawmakers also listened to extensive public comment from industry representatives along with Wyoming residents.